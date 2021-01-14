KOUTS, IN - Judith Alayne Marshall, 80, of Kouts passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021. She was born May 13, 1940 in Brazil, IN to Hugh and Luciel (Draeger) Halcomb, graduated from Warren Central High School, and received a B.A. and M.A. in Education from Valparaiso University. She began her teaching career at Ramstein military base in Germany, and concluded in 2002 at Kouts Elementary after 20 years of compassionate lessons emphasizing the joy and value of reading. As a woman of faith she was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church, enjoyed volunteering with Lutheran Braille Workers, and Friends of the Library. Judith's natural charisma with people wherever she went also extended to family pets, not only were they her "best friend", but she theirs. On May 25, 1963 she married Dennis E. Marshall who preceded her in death in 2001. Survivors include their children: Douglas Marshall, Sarah Marshall, and Dale Marshall (Missy); grandchildren: Tori and Hunter Brodner; and great grandchildren: Teagan and Wren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Halcomb.