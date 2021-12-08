Judith Ann Brletich

Mar. 12, 1946 - Dec. 5, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Judith Ann Brletich, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was born March 12, 1946 in Gary, IN to the late Ewald and Minnie Roll. Judith had worked for 29 years in customer service at Hiscox Service, Valparaiso and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.

On May 11, 1985 in Valparaiso, Judith married Philip John Brletich who preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by her children: James (Kerry) Brletich, Theresa (Mark) Vislosky, Karen (Steve) Malo, Beth (Seth) Mullet, and Kristopher (Ranisa) Brletich; 20 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother, Robert Roll. She was also preceded in death by two sisters.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church 1700 N. Monticello Park Dr. Valparaiso. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.