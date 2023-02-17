Jan. 19, 1939 – Feb. 14, 2023

HAMMOND - Judith A. Edens, age 84, of Hammond entered the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

She is survived by her two daughters: Sandra (John) Reid and Paula (Kevin) Callahan; three sons: James (Susan) Edens, Jeffery (Kelly) Edens and Darrell Edens; 13 grandchildren: Meredith, Charisse, Alanna, James, Brian, Kimberly, Christopher, Patrick, Caleb, Seth, Darrell, Judith and Amber; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Gorak; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years James E. Edens; grandson, Jeffery Edens Jr.; parents: John and Josephine Gorak; two sisters: Kathy and Joanie; two brothers: John and Jerry.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN, 46323. Private cremation will follow.

Judy was a longtime resident of the region, growing up in Calumet City and graduating from TF North High School. She was a nurse for years, before retiring at the age of 72. She loved to read and crochet in her free time but also was a great cook. Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity are encouraged. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.