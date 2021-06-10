Judith Ann "Judy" (Trenner) Betts

CHESTERTON - Judith Ann "Judy" (Trenner) Betts, age 77, of Chesterton, IN passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born on June 4, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Lawrence and Dorothy (Casebeer) Trenner.

Judy is survived by her sons: Brian (Melody) Stoddard, Marc Stoddard and Steven (Diana) Betts; daughters: Renee (Mark) Lay and Jennifer (Don) Alexander; brother, Michael (Linda) Trenner; sisters: Sara Tabler, Rebecca (David) Birky, Mary Grace Trenner and Elizabeth (David) Lukac and many grandchildren including: Roy Stoddard, Taylor Waggoner, Brody Murphy, Benjamin Stoddard, Christopher Lay, Abbey Lay and Jacob Lay. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Betts and brothers, Peter and Robert Trenner.

Judy was active in the Chesterton Moose Lodge and American Legion Post 170 Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping and fishing in the U.P. of Michigan.

No services will be held at this time. Arrangements in the care of EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.