BEECHER, IL/FORMERLY OF SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Judith Ann Klompmaker (nee Brouwer), age 69 of Beecher, IL formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Herman Klompmaker and her loving son Kevin Klompmaker, also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral services for Judith will be private, Judith will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date. Judith was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com