April 27, 1935 - Nov. 7, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Judith Ann McDermott (nee Youngstedt), age 87, of Crown Point, IN, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 7, 2022. She was born on April 27, 1935.

Judy was a 1948, graduate of Boardman High School in Boardman, OH, and married Loyal McDermott. Loyal and Judy moved to Crown Point, IN, in 1961. She was employed by the Crown Point Schools from 1974 -1997, and worked at South Ward, Timothy Ball and Eisenhower Elementary Schools.

Judy was a member of the Hillside Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing the piano and being a part of the music ministry. She later joined Bethel Church where she enjoyed being involved in the various kinship bible study groups.

Judy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Loyal; son, Brian McDermott of North Carolina; daughter, Laurie Heiligstedt of Tennessee; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Private inurnment at Historic Maplewood, Crown Point, IN. Pastor Gary Butler and Pastor Steve DeWitt officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com