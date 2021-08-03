VALPARAISO - Judith Ann Rubino (nee Angerman), age 81, of Valparaiso, formerly of Merrillville, passed away August 1, 2021. She was a member of Eastern Star. Judy was a nurse and stenographer at St. Mary Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband Michael; sons: Dean Fay and Brent Fay; parents; three siblings. Judy is survived by her daughter Gloria (Randolph) Demmon; daughter-in-law Marjorie (late Dean) Fay; grandchildren: Amanda (Cory) Angle, Nathaniel (Melanie) Coleman, Tyler Coleman, Matthew Fay; five great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Judy will be Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with an Eastern Star Service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Burns (Hobart). Interment at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. ww.burnsfuneral.com.