HIGHLAND, IN - Judith Ann Shurlow peacefully passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Her death was unrelated to COVID-19.

Judy cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, supporting her grandchildren's endeavors well into their adulthood. She was passionate about feeding people and making sure the wild birds had their food, sometimes going through many loaves of bread. Judy was a life-long Christian and a member of Terrace Park Church of God. She is greatly loved and will be missed by family and friends. She worked as a realtor for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years Donald, children; Rex Allen (Laurel) Shurlow, Jeffrey Dean Shurlow, Dawn (Edward) McIver, grandchildren; Kyle McIver, Katie (Marcin) Pieta, Steve Shurlow, Kara McIver, Dustin (Daniella) Shurlow, great-grandchildren; Amy Pieta, Landon Pieta, and her brother Billy (Linda) Jones and sister Lisa Keele.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents Cleo and Lorraine (Jones) Keele, and stepfather George Keele.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date after the concerns of COVID-19 have subsided.

Her family would like to thank the nurses at Wittenburg and Hospice for their compassionate care.