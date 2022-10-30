July 11, 1949 - Oct. 25, 2022

DYER, IN - Today we mourn the loss of an amazing woman. Judith Ann Wiatrowski (nee Nesseler) of Dyer, IN, left this world prematurely, yet peacefully, on Monday October 25, 2022. Judy was preceded in death by her parents: Mick and Mary Louise Nesseler; her sister Janet; and her brother Jeff. Judy Nesseler was born in Rock Island, IL on July 11, 1949. She moved to Chicago where she met John Wiatrowski, her loving husband of 49 years. Judy was a dedicated teacher and counselor in the Chicago Public Schools for her entire career. She was a caring and supportive mother to Christy Helkowski of Buffalo Grove, IL; and Tim Wiatrowski (Jamie) of St. John, IN. In her retirement, Judy enjoyed working her markets, cooking for friends and family, and volunteering wherever she was needed.

Judy found her true calling 15 years ago when she first became "Mimi". She was a doting and beloved grandmother to her grandchildren: Caden and Isaac Helkowski, and Drake and Aria Wiatrowski. They were the light of her world and there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with them.

Judy is also survived by her brother, Ed Nesseler; and Todd Nesseler, for whom she held a special place in her heart. Judy leaves behind many nieces and nephews for whom she cared about deeply, including the entire Taylor family whom she adored.

Judy's love and light shined on so many people. She will be deeply missed by those she loved and who will always keep her close to their hearts.

Visitation Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane), St. John. Visitation and Funeral Services Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy's name to the Hospice of the Calumet Area (Donate Hospice Calumet Area). For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com