Judith C. "Judy" Pittman (nee McClenthen)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Judith "Judy" C. Pittman (nee McClenthen), age 82, of Merrillville, IN, passed away at home on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Judy was born on January 3, 1940 to Harrison "Harry" and Margaret (Bouchier) McClenthen. In 1948 Judy's family moved to Crown Point, IN where she attended St. Mary Catholic School. In 1958 she graduated from Crown Point High School. That same year, she married the love of her life, Wayne "Doc" Pittman. They enjoyed 64 years of wedded bliss and had three children: Carolyn Biesen, John and Greg. Judy also had ten grandchildren: Brendan, Blake and Lauren Biesen, Johnny (Lara) Pittman, Sara (Mason) Marks, Nolan Pittman, Amanda, Ian, Kyle and Olivia Pittman. She was also Gigi, to two great-granddaughters: Mila and Claire Pittman. Judy was also a surrogate grandmother and mother to so many of her children's friends and neighbors.

Judy is also survived by her sister, Mickey Geisen; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents: Harrison and Margaret McClenthen; and granddaughter Megan Biesen.

Judy blue eyes had the sweetest soul and a smile that would light up the room and would bring joy to every gathering. She relished spending time with her whole family and especially enjoyed hearing everyone sing and laugh. She was a wonderful cook and baker; it wasn't Thanksgiving without her famous pumpkin pecan pie or Christmas without her delicious cookies. Judy was loving, kind, generous with a quick wit and a fantastic sense of humor. We will all miss her legendary little "zingers" in our family group text.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be served afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Judy's name to American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses and aides at Southlake Methodist, Northwestern Medical and Dunes Hospice for their compassionate care.

