VALPARAISO, IN — Judith C. Lippens (nee Strain) passed away peacefully on December 16 2021. She was born in Valparaiso on September 11, 1943 to her parents William and Virginia Strain.

She is survived by her three children: Scott(Sharon), Marc (Tina), and Kelli (Randy); eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and sister Joan. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Fran and grandson Nicholas. She and we will be forever grateful to our step mom Charlotte.