MUNSTER - Judith Carol Paulson (Judy) nee McGill, 81 of Munster IN passed away on Friday September 2, 2022. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Frank R. Paulson (Bob). They were married 61 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Roxann; and son, F. Robert (Bobby); her cherished grandson, Spencer; brother-in-law, Wayne; and sister-in-law, Diane. She was Aunt Judy to many nieces and nephews: Amy, Kevin, Jennifer, Nick, Karyn, Olivia, Alex, Austin, Davis, Timmy, Tyler, Lana, Myrvan; and those from other mothers.

Judy is preceded in death by her father, Orville; mother, Anne; and brother, Sam.

She loved being from Indianapolis, IN and grew up in Broad Ripple. A graduate of her beloved Shortridge High School, and Indiana University for her BA and Masters.

She worked as a teacher for over 25 years, loved all her students and especially her TF South Rebels. Judy became a Probation Officer for Lake County 15+ years, where she worked tirelessly helping all her clients.

Her joy in life was spending time with her beloved Paulson clan for family get togethers and the annual Thanksgiving bash. She kept in touch with her childhood friends, teacher friends, and Domino Girls as they were all family.

There will be a celebration of life at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME Calumet Avenue, Munster on Wednesday September 7th, 3:00-6:00 p.m..

Donations can be made in her honor to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana https://mownwi.org/ or to Indiana University Northwest School of Education https://give.myiu.org/iu-northwest/I320003707.html.