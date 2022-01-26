March 10, 1941 - Jan. 22, 2022

HOBART, IN - Judith (Davies) Moser, 80 of Hobart, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was born March 10, 1941 in Gary, IN to Richard and Vera (Copley) Davies.

Judy graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1959. After high school, she graduated from Methodist Hospital Nursing School and worked her entire career with Methodist Hospitals as a Registered Nurse and eventually as a Nursing Coordinator. After retiring from Methodist Hospitals, Judy lovingly cared for her parents for many years.

Judy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Chicago sports, staying in touch with family and friends and her beloved dogs and cats. She took great pride in helping family and friends in their times of need. She loved traveling to Las Vegas and spending time with her grandchildren in New Mexico.

She is survived by her soulmate and loving husband of 59 years, John. Judy is survived by her brother, Richard (Cindy) Davies of Woodbridge, VA; her children: Jeff (Michele) Moser of Albuquerque, NM, and James Moser of Gary; grandchildren: Sean Moser of Greenville, SC and Kelly Moser of Albuquerque, NM; and loving cats: Sunny and Little Girl.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday January 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN 46368. Visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Valparaiso, https://vnanwi.org/give.php. The family would like to offer their most heartfelt thank you for their wonderful care of Judy in her final days. www.burnsfuneral.com.