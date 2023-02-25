Judith E. Marosi, 80, of Lowell, IN, passed away Monday February 20, 2023. She is survived by her children, John J. (Karen) of Minnesota, and Laura (Dennis) Greaney, of Lowell; grandchildren, Lindsay (Wes) Marosi-Kramer, Rachel (Donte) Curtis; Abby, Rebecca, and Paul (fiancee Christina) Greaney; and great-granddaughter, Poppy Kay Kramer. She was preceded in death by her husband, John.

She worked at Sears for 35 years, which fueled her love of shopping and buying gifts for her grandchildren. Judy also enjoyed watching the Cubs and game shows, and trying her hand at the casino. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, which often involved going out to eat at her favorite restaurants. The family would like to thank Cedar Creek Health Campus and Dunes Hospice for the loving care they gave to Judy.