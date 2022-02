She is survived by her two sons: L. Scott (Patsy) Plummer and Jeff A. Plummer; three grandchildren: Amanda Zuber, Britany (Keith) McDonald, and Tyler Plummer; two great-grandchildren: Draven Zuber and Venessa Zuber; and her brother, John H. (Helen) Battershell. She was preceded in death by her parents, John H. Battershell and Hilda K. (Sexton) Randles.