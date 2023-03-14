GRIFFITH, IN - Judith Ellen Barenie, lifelong resident of Griffith, IN, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Judy cherished all her survivors, who include her mother, Rita Barenie of Griffith; brothers: Merv (Linda) of Crown Point, John of Griffith, Mark (Angela) of Crown Point, and Paul (Jennifer) of Schererville; sisters: Carolyn (Lewis) Belcher of Griffith, Ellen (Jay) Wolters of Lowell, Mary (Bob) Stratton of Westfield, IN, Julie (Don) Peterson of St. John, and Anne (late Tom) Bukowski of Griffith; 26 nieces and nephews; and 14 grandnieces and -nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Mervyn G. Barenie. Until her retirement, Judy was a journeyman electrician at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant. After graduating from Griffith High School in 1974, she earned a degree in History from Purdue University Calumet and added electrical studies at Prairie State College.

Judy's contributions affected many. A lifelong parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, where she was the longtime Chairperson of the Kid's Fun Fair at St. Mary's Western Days Festival. She was an award-winning pumpkin grower, and a major influence on the family's annual Halloween Pumpkin Display. Her passions included annual fishing trips to the North Woods and Notre Dame.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church at 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith, with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 921 W. Glen Park Ave (45th Ave) in Griffith. There will be an afternoon wake service at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

For information, please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com