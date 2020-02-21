Judith Elliott (nee Kopko)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Judith (Kidd) Elliott (nee Kopko), age 79, of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters: Lori Kidd and Becky (George) Kotsinis; 4 grandchildren; brother Jim (Madelyn) Kopko; step-daughter Susan (Jerry) Elliott and her cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Mildred (nee Danek) Kopko and her infant daughter Julie.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Graveside services will be held on Friday February 21, 2020. Procession to cemetery will begin at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) at 11:00 A.M. and continue to Calumet Park Cemetery for 11:30 A.M. services with Rev. Michael Bucko of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church officiating.

Special thanks to Robin Meacham, Michele Meacham and Cheyanne Shoemaker for their help at the end of her time on earth. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Michael's Byzantine in Merrillville. One of her favorite memories was fulfilling her dream to travel to Switzerland. She enjoyed spending hours researching trip possibilities at her local library until she found one with which she traveled. She greatly enjoyed reading.