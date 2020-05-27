× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WINFIELD/CROWN POINT, IN - Judith J. Hynes, age 79, a resident of Winfield/ Crown Point, IN passed away Friday May 22, 2020 at St Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Indiana. Judy was born May 6, 1941 in Hammond, IN to the late Joseph and Frances (Kraska) Pykosz. She retired from NIPSCO with thirty-eight years of service in the complaint department where she served as a supervisor. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Judy was a member of the Ladies of the Moose in Michigan. She enjoyed spending time on the lake shore and Tole painting.

Judy is survived by her brother, Rich (Jill) Pykosz of Munster; her sister-in-law Faith Hynes of Winfield/Crown Point; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Patrick F. Hynes; her parents; and her two brothers-in-law Thomas and Myles Hynes.

Private funeral services will be conducted at a future date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are preferred to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana 6100 Melton Road Gary, IN 46403 or to the animal charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.