HIGHLAND - Judith "Judy" A. Sorota (nee Dvorchak), age 79, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, August 8, 2022. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John Sorota; children: Susan (Aaron) Harris, John (Ann) Sorota and Nancy (Tom) Poznick; grandchildren: Brenna and Aaron "AJ" Harris and Nadia Poznick; sister, Laurie (Jim) Gorski; nieces: Donna Zimmerman, Jamie Poczekay, Jennifer Herma, Marchell Barkey and Colette Lewandowski; and sister-in-law, Helen Lewandowski; and many cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Mary Dvorchak.

Judy worked as a PE teacher and Secretary of the Athletic Department, working for both Whiting and Highland High Schools. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and music. Judy was a caring person with an incredible sense of humor and will be missed by so many.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating. Judy will lie-in-state at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Burial to follow at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.