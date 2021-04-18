March 26, 1946 - April 13, 2021

GLENDALE, AZ - Judith "Judy" Ann Jennings, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on April 13, 2021, in Glendale, AZ at the age of 75. She was born in Gary, IN and was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Jeanette Fricke.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Richard Jennings; daughters: Jeanette (George) Ash and Patricia (Byron Crutchfield) Jennings; son, Robert (Becky) Lamphier; brothers: Bill (Beth) Fricke and Bruce (Dawn) Fricke; eleven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Judy grew up in Crown Point, IN and graduated from Crown Point High School in 1964. She enjoyed working at her parents' bar/bowling alley, Fricke's Recreation, before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1978 with her family. She worked in the Electronics and Maintenance departments at the Central Arizona Project for 25 years. After retirement, Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering with Andrea's Closet and CAST for Kids, taking care of her beloved chihuahua, Roxy, working on crosswords and drinking beer.

Judy will forever be in our hearts and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.

Services by Heritage Funeral Chapel (623) 974-3671 www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.