Judith 'Judy' Barker Jensen
TRUCKEE, CA - Judith 'Judy' Barker Jensen, 51, of Truckee, CA, passed away on January 13, 2019, after a two year battle with cancer. Judy was born on March 21, 1967 in Hammond, IN, to John G. and Carol Barker, and married David F. Jensen on May 1, 2010. She earned a BS in Science from Purdue University, and a MBA from DePaul University. Judy's career concluded with 20 years of consumer electronics product management in Silicon Valley. Judy loved the beauty of the outdoors and the water. She was a competitive swimmer through high school and remained active as a masters swimmer. Judy then moved from the pool to the open water, transforming into an endurance athlete in paddling - honing her skills in canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. She enjoyed paddling recreationally and competitively at local and national levels. Not one to sit still, her recent move to the mountain home served as a base to support her various outdoor passions and it was a fantastic reason for many family and friends to come visit. Her cooking was just an added bonus. Despite the cancer, Judy and Dave continued to adventure to beautiful places in their beloved VW campervan. Judy is survived by her husband David Jensen, mother Carol Barker: siblings Gerald W, Thomas M, Jeanne (Michael) Aronoff, John J (Dana), and Katherine (Euan Henderson): in-laws Nancy (Robert) Oelsner, and James (Sharon) Jensen; many nieces and nephews and a great nephew who were loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her father John G. Barker.
Family and friends gathered on Sunday January 20, 2019 at Redwood Chapel, 847 Woodside Rd., Redwood City, CA, for a memorial service followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name to the American Cancer Society, Rivers for Change (http://www.riversforchange.org/), or charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.