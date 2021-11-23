LAKE STATION, IN — Judith "Judy" Sandersen (nee Sohovich) of Lake Station, IN, age 79, died peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Scott Sandersen; parents, John and Catherine Sohovich; brothers: John Joseph and Thomas Sohovich; and sister, Patricia (Sohovich) Greer. Judy is survived by her four children: James (Angie) Sandersen of Rochester, MN; Kristen Sandersen of Denver, CO; Kurt (Debbie) Sandersen of Seaside, OR; Eileen (Ron) Lee of Palm Beach, FL; six grandchildren: Brandon and Kendyl Sandersen; Aubree, Kayla, Christopher and Madison Lee; and one great-grandchild Kayden; siblings: Margie (Sohovich) Sheffer, Richard Sohovich, Michael (Brenda) Sohovich and Gregory (Penny) Sohovich; 15 nieces and nephews, and 23 grand-nieces and nephews.

As a retired nurse and nursing administrator for home health care in the State of Oregon, Judy continued to be a primary caretaker for her immediate and expanded family whenever she was needed. She was an animal lover who captured numerous feral cats for the Hobart Humane Society to spay and neuter. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved the casino slots. She will be remembered for many things but especially for her loving caretaking of family members and her kindness and giving spirit to her family, friends, and strangers.