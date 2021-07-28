Judith "Judy" W. Warfield

Judith W. "Judy" Warfield

July 10, 1937 — July 23, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Judith W. "Judy" Warfield, 84, formerly of Highland, IN passed away quietly Friday evening, July 23, 2021 at StoryPoint Assisted Living in Granger, IN. She is at peace after a long, painful struggle following contracting Covid in November while at a rehab facility following hip surgery.

She was born on July 10, 1937 to the late Emilyn (Byerly) and James P. Morgan II in Atlanta, GA. Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon L. Warfield and a brother, James P. Morgan III.

On September 27, 1958, as Judith W. Morgan, she married Gordon L. Warfield in Peoria, IL. Gordon passed away on October 12, 2019.

Judy was a retired Real Estate Agent, where she worked for Century 21 Real Estate Company for many years.

Judy is survived by her two daughters: Julie Warfield of Kent, WA; Laura Miles-Farthing (husband Paul Farthing) of Niles, MI; one son, Daniel Warfield (Brittany) of Highland, IN; and three grandchildren: Melinda Miles; Eric (wife Veronica) Miles; and David Warfield.