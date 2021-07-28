Judith "Judy" W. Warfield

Judith W. "Judy" Warfield
July 10, 1937 — July 23, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN — Judith W. "Judy" Warfield, 84, formerly of Highland, IN passed away quietly Friday evening, July 23, 2021 at StoryPoint Assisted Living in Granger, IN. She is at peace after a long, painful struggle following contracting Covid in November while at a rehab facility following hip surgery.
She was born on July 10, 1937 to the late Emilyn (Byerly) and James P. Morgan II in Atlanta, GA. Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon L. Warfield and a brother, James P. Morgan III.
On September 27, 1958, as Judith W. Morgan, she married Gordon L. Warfield in Peoria, IL. Gordon passed away on October 12, 2019.
Judy was a retired Real Estate Agent, where she worked for Century 21 Real Estate Company for many years.
Judy is survived by her two daughters: Julie Warfield of Kent, WA; Laura Miles-Farthing (husband Paul Farthing) of Niles, MI; one son, Daniel Warfield (Brittany) of Highland, IN; and three grandchildren: Melinda Miles; Eric (wife Veronica) Miles; and David Warfield.
Judy loved to play cards and games, travel, camp, music, cook - but most of all to spend time with her family and wonderful life long friends. There were no strangers to Mom; she made friends with absolutely everyone she met - from the people waiting in line at the grocery store, to people serving her food - or people who happened to be sitting next to her at a restaurant. She was kind, loving and lived life to the fullest.
Mom and Dad both loved to travel and meet new people. She took great pleasure in recounting stories of their many adventures to Greece, Spain, Fuji, Mexico and countless others. As children, we traveled all across the states camping and have uncountable happy memories from summers spent at Miles Cove Campground in MI. They also loved music and went to New Orleans Jazz Fest every year for decades.
There will be no public visitation or services. A private family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: National Parks Conservation Association, Attn: Membership Department, 777 6th Street, NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001 or https://www.npca.org/.
