Judith 'Judy' Young (nee Fortner)

Judy was a proud graduate of Griffith High School, class of 1976. She was a 911 dispatcher for the Griffith Police Department for 24 years. After retirement, she enjoyed being Mrs. Claus for the Griffith Historical Society. Judy was a lover of the holidays, proud of her famous nut roll, pumpkin roll and homemade cookies she made with love for her family and friends to enjoy. When she was not busy around the holidays, she enjoyed rooting on her favorite baseball team, Chicago Cubs, and her favorite football team, Indianapolis Colts! I can hear her now shouting "Go Cubs Go!" When it was not the holiday or sport season, she enjoyed traveling to see family. Taking her travels to Indianapolis to visit her son, Anthony, and family; travels to Maryland to visit her son, Tyler, and her nieces and nephews; and just staying in her hometown spending time with her son, Lil Dale. She enjoyed camping and going to the PGI convention with her boys. When she was younger, she loved playing softball (she was the catcher) with Griffith Girls Softball League. She dedicated her life to her family, friends and the good ole Cubs & Colts teams! She was a big fan of Donnie Osmond and loved watching "Musical" movies. Her contagious smile and laughter will be missed dearly.