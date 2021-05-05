Judith Kay Pancek
July 17, 1941 — May 3, 2021
KOUTS, IN — Judith Kay Pancek, 79, of Kouts, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born July 17, 1941, in Valparaiso to Bernard and Alice (Kitchell) Redmon and graduated from Valparaiso High School. Judy's career as a restaurant cook spanned time and distance from Gibb's in Monon to Wellman's in Valparaiso, and many in between. She also worked many years at Loving Care in the infant room. She enjoyed camping, fishing, casino trips and cooking at home. But, it was always passion for her family and the grandkids that lit up her life.
On July 29, 1961, she married Joseph Pancek, who survives along with their sons, Joseph (Jennifer) Pancek, of Valparaiso, and Patrick (Audra) Pancek, of LaPorte; siblings: Pete (Judy) Redmon, Mike (Gloria) Redmon, Mary Corneil and Kathy Perkins; grandchildren: Logan Pancek, Taylor Guse, Alex (Bri) Pancek and Jake (Kaylee) Pancek; great-grandson, Mason Pancek; her grandpuppies, "Hattie Rose" and "Charlotte Daisy"; and sister-in-law, Mary Baroevich. She was preceded in death by one son, Edward Pancek, in 2012; and siblings: Tom, Joe and Stanley Redmon, Barbara Jones and Jackie Gordon.
A visitation will be held Friday from 10 am – 12 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice.