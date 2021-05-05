KOUTS, IN — Judith Kay Pancek, 79, of Kouts, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born July 17, 1941, in Valparaiso to Bernard and Alice (Kitchell) Redmon and graduated from Valparaiso High School. Judy's career as a restaurant cook spanned time and distance from Gibb's in Monon to Wellman's in Valparaiso, and many in between. She also worked many years at Loving Care in the infant room. She enjoyed camping, fishing, casino trips and cooking at home. But, it was always passion for her family and the grandkids that lit up her life.