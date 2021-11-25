Judith (Kurtz) Galocy

Nov. 3, 1943 - Oct. 30, 2021

SUMMERFIELD, FL - Judith (Kurtz) Galocy passed away peacefully on October 30, 2021, at the age of 77, in Summerfield, Florida. She was born in East Chicago, IN and graduated from Highland High School in 1961. She was a business owner for a home improvement company.

After moving to Florida, Judy was active in numerous clubs and enjoyed playing cards. Her friends and family will miss her sense of humor and compassion for others. She impacted many lives by putting others first and her willingness to lend a hand in their time of need. She set an example of how to live a life of service to others that was admired by her friends and family.

Judy is survived by her sons: Scott (Elisabeth) Galocy of Cincinnati, Ohio and David (Kelly) Galocy of Crown Point. She is further survived by four Galocy grandchildren: Christopher of Tinley Park, IL, Zachary of Crown Point, Quinn of Cincinnati, OH, and Haley of Crown Point. She is also survived by two brothers: Robert Kurtz formerly from Griffith, Joel Kurtz of St. Petersburg, FL, and a sister, Beth Kurtz of Crown Point. Judy is also survived by her brother-in-law, Raymond Galocy of Griffith. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jane Kurtz, and her husband, Robert Galocy.

A memorial of Judy's life will be held on December 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Highland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul at the local Catholic church of your choice.