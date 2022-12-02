Judith L. Beezley

April 24, 1943 - Nov. 29, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Judy Beezley of Crown Point, IN transitioned from time to eternity on Tuesday November 29, 2022.

Judy was born on April 24, 1943, and raised in Chicago, IL where she met her husband in high school, completed nursing school, and then married her husband, Gene. Judy raised her family in Crete, IL. She worked as a nurse for 40 years retiring from Our Lady of Mercy/Franciscan in Dyer, IN after 25 years of service in the Psychology unit.

Judy spent more than a decade riding motorcycles with her husband and taking the annual trip to Sturgis, SD. She spent her last four years as resident of the Wittenberg Village community in Crown Point, IN making many friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Dorothy Leverenz and her husband Eugene Beezley.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Alan) Ruddell of Gary, IN and son Kevin Beezley of Cumming, GA, two grandchildren Isabella and Ethan Ruddell, two sisters Marianne Langman and Linda Webb, one brother Warren Leverenz, five nieces and five nephews.

Visitation for Judy will be at St. John Lutheran Church, Eagle Lake, rural Beecher, IL Saturday December 3, 2022, from 9:00-11:30 a.m. with funeral service and Interment to follow at 11:30 a.m.

Services are under the direction of the Hack-Jensen funeral home in Beecher.