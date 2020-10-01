HOBART, IN - Judith L. Pierce, 80 of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born July 19, 1940 to Anton and Clara (Clune) Brishky. Judith graduated from Hobart High School and made her career as an Accounting Clerk with Bethlehem Steel for over 38 years. She enjoyed gardening, and loved her pets, which over the years included cats, dogs and sheep. Judith was a loyal friend and a loving wife. She cherished the time she spent with her husband going out to breakfast and seeing movies. Judith will be dearly missed.