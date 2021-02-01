Judith Lynn (Macchia) Kornafel

She was born June 30, 1949, in Gary to the late Mike Dominick and Elizabeth (Pilla) Macchia. On September 6, 1969, she married Michael Kornafel, Jr in Gary, IN and he survives.

Judy graduated from Lew Wallace High School, and later got her nursing degree, MBA, and MHA. After a 25 year nursing career at Munster Community Hospital, she later retired as the Director of Surgical Services at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Judy suffered a stroke from which she had no chance of recovery. She was blessed with a peaceful transition surrounded by her family. Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Dean Macchia. Surviving are her husband; two children: Michael Joseph (wife Gina Marie) Kornafel of West Lafayette and Michelle Elizabeth Lynn (husband Kurtis John) Snay of New York City, NY; two brothers: Frank (wife Verena) Macchia of Alisa Viejo, CA and Michael Dominick (wife Jane) Macchia of Hobart; two sisters: Antonietta Michelle (husband Bill) Winterberg of Bismarck, ND, and Sylvia Jean Macchia of Valparaiso. Also surviving is her grandson, Michael Andrew "Mak" Kornafel of West Lafayette.