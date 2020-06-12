Judith M. Kaminsky

Judy was born June 18, 1942 in Gary, IN to the late Jesse and Barbara Brill and was a graduate of Griffith High School. On September 19, 1964 she married the love of her life, Carl Kaminsky and together they raised four children in Hessville. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading, sewing, baking the BEST chocolate chip cookies and nut rolls and spending time with her grandchildren. Judy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and nana and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.