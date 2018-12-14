HOBART, IN - Judith Marie Konopasek, age 53, of Hobart passed away Monday December 10, 2018 at St. Mary Medical Center. Judith was born March 7, 1965 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Josephine Wayne. Judy was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She enjoyed antiquing and spending time with her family and friends.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Bryan; three sons, Nicholas, Jacob and Daniel of Hobart; her stepson, Christopher of Cedar Lake; her mother, Josephine Wayne of Sauk Village, IL; sister, Rebecca (Christopher) Chapman of Shenandoah, TX; her mother-in-law Janet Konopasek; three nephews, Alex Chapman, Eric Chapman and David (Deanna) Wayne. Judy was preceded in death by her father Richard Wayne; her brothers, David Wayne and Nicholas Wayne; and her father-in-law, Carl Konopasek.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to Judy's family to benefit her children. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.