June 5, 1940 - Jan. 6, 2021

IN MEMORY OF JUDITH MARSHALL, ON HER 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Today marks the 2nd anniversary of your passing and eternal rest. We are happy you are at peace with no more suffering. There isn't a day that passes where we do not think of your smile, the sound of your voice and laughter, and how you were just always there when we needed you. You made such an impact on our family and everyone living around you. Life is not the same and is difficult without you.

We hold your spirit in our hearts and minds as we say your name proudly in family conversations, or feel signs of your presence in our daily lives, through prayer, music, cooking a great meal or a not so great meal, if we need a hug, or simply sitting quietly and reflecting on our time together. We love you dearly and are grateful for the wisdom and guidance you gave us to get through life without you.

May the winds of heaven continue to blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish you were here. Give David a hug and please keep watching over us, my dearest Judy and amazing Mom.

Love always,

Ron, John, Frank, Joe, and Wendy.