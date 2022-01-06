Judith Marshall

Today marks one year since we lost you and we know you are hurting as we are. Not a day goes by we don't long to have you back. We miss you terribly and will continue to keep your memory alive; as we were blessed to have all of the everlasting memories you gave us to help with our grief. We wanted to "Just check in" to tell you we love you and are forever in our hearts. We know you are continuing to help and serve others as you cook up a storm in heaven. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. Keep watching over all of us!