
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JUDITH MCAULIFFE ON HER 19TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

9/28/1939 - 2/19/2001 You lived an active and full life sharing your immense creativity with the world around you. You touched many people with your warm smile and made the world a better place just by being in it. You left us with thousands of beautiful memories. You will always remain close to us in our thoughts and hearts. With Love, Don; Son, Steve (Kathi); Granddaughters: Danielle Jude and Amelia Eileen; Daughter, Crystal.

