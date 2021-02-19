Judith McAuliffe
Sept. 28, 1939 — Feb. 19, 2001
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JUDITH MCAULIFFE ON HER 20TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
You lived an active and full life sharing your immense creativity with the world around you. You touched many people with your warm smile and made the world a better place just by being in it. You left us with thousands of beautiful memories. You will always remain close to us in our thoughts and hearts. With Love, Don; Son, Steve (Kathi); Granddaughters: Danielle Jude and Amelia Eileen; Daughter, Crystal.
