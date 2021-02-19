 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judith McAuliffe

Judith McAuliffe

{{featured_button_text}}
Judith McAuliffe

Judith McAuliffe

Sept. 28, 1939 — Feb. 19, 2001

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JUDITH MCAULIFFE ON HER 20TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

You lived an active and full life sharing your immense creativity with the world around you. You touched many people with your warm smile and made the world a better place just by being in it. You left us with thousands of beautiful memories. You will always remain close to us in our thoughts and hearts. With Love, Don; Son, Steve (Kathi); Granddaughters: Danielle Jude and Amelia Eileen; Daughter, Crystal.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts