Judith (McClung) Burke

June 7, 1944 - Nov. 29, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Judy (McClung) Burke, age 77 of Portage, IN passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 29, 2021. She was born on June 7, 1944 in Orient Hill, WV to Renick and Helen (Tincher) McClung who preceded her in death.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Joe Burke; two sons: Glenn (Mary) Burke, Pat (Amy) Burke; six sisters: Ruth Ann Walker, Nancy (Bill) Powell, June (Daryle) Hari, Penny (Pete) Redden, Sherrell Stewart, Mary (Steve) Little; two brothers: Harold (Linda) McClung, Gail (Robin) McClung; grandchildren: Bryan (Jessica) Burke, Daniel (Sam) Burke, Ian (Jordan) Burke, Andrew Burke and Erin Burke; great-grandchildren: Paxton, Roman, Porter and Duncan Jude; and many nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Judy enjoyed sewing and quilting. She was an avid gardener and was former President of the Portage Garden Club. Judy was a talented artist and great cook. She loved celebrations with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Judy's honor may be made to VNA Hospice at 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.