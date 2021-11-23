Judith Rae (Curcuro) Holman
Dec. 19, 1936 — Sept. 2, 2021
RAPID RIVER, MI — Judith (Judy) Holman, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of September 2, 2021 at her summer home in Rapid River, Michigan with her husband, Tony, by her side. Judy was born December 19, 1936 in Racine, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Agnes Chickadaunce. Her family moved to Rockford, IL and eventually settled in Terre Haute, IN. In her later years when dementia had robbed her of much of her memory, she would recount fond times of visiting her grandfather at the firehouse and sliding down the firefighter's pole, tricking him into taking her to a women's baseball game, and riding her horse, Shorty.
Judy worked her way through college as a single mom after her first two marriages ended in divorce and earned a teaching degree. In 1967, Judy moved herself and her four children to Merrillville, IN where she taught Junior High Science for the Merrillville School System for 28 years before retiring in 1995. Judy was a member of the KDP Sorority and a volunteer at the local library.
Judy married Tony Holman in 1981. Together they spent the next forty years wintering in Indiana and enjoying their summers at their cottage in the Upper Peninsula where she would tend her gardens, make wonderful ceramic items for her family , and go on sightseeing trips with her friend, Lynn McClain. Judy most enjoyed hosting and attending Chickadaunce Family reunions with her sisters, Barbara and Priscilla. Judy loved being surrounded by her extended family and talked often of her desire to have one more family reunion.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Priscilla Osborn, and half-brother, Doug.
Judy is survived by her husband Tony; sister, Barbara Whittelsey of Blue Springs, Missouri; children: Susan (Charles) Holstein of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, Larry (Renee) Curcuro of Shelbyville, Michigan, Dan (Becky) Curcuro of Willis, Texas, Brian (Maria) Curcuro of Tucson, Arizona; and step-sons: Ron, Nick, and David; 11 grandchildren: Galadriel, Jack, Michael, Cameron, Mark, Sarah, Stephanie, Robert, Caitlyn, Julian, Rihanna; twenty great grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
When the call came that Judy's passing was imminent, her children quickly joined Tony in Rapid River and in the company of some other dear family bid their mom farewell at her final family reunion. Cremation has taken place.