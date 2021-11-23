Judith Rae (Curcuro) Holman

Dec. 19, 1936 — Sept. 2, 2021

RAPID RIVER, MI — Judith (Judy) Holman, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of September 2, 2021 at her summer home in Rapid River, Michigan with her husband, Tony, by her side. Judy was born December 19, 1936 in Racine, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Agnes Chickadaunce. Her family moved to Rockford, IL and eventually settled in Terre Haute, IN. In her later years when dementia had robbed her of much of her memory, she would recount fond times of visiting her grandfather at the firehouse and sliding down the firefighter's pole, tricking him into taking her to a women's baseball game, and riding her horse, Shorty.

Judy worked her way through college as a single mom after her first two marriages ended in divorce and earned a teaching degree. In 1967, Judy moved herself and her four children to Merrillville, IN where she taught Junior High Science for the Merrillville School System for 28 years before retiring in 1995. Judy was a member of the KDP Sorority and a volunteer at the local library.