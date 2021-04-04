Judith Rukavina (nee Rocoff)

Judy was born on January 12, 1944 and graduated from river Forest High School-Class of 1961. She was employed at U.S. Steel and retired from Jaymar Ruby in Michigan City. Judy enjoyed weekend camping and her many road trips with her buddy Lou. She had a quick wit about her, was a fun-loving, generous and had a good heart. Judy was an avid reader and also enjoyed playing Uno and Dominoes.