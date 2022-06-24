Judith Shields (nee Warner)

DeMOTTE - Judith Shields (nee Warner), 80, of DeMotte, passed away on June 14, 2022.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Lowell S. Shields; loving son, Kenneth (Mary Catherine "MC") Shields; treasured granddaughters: Brandi, Sarah, and Nicole Shields; and dear nephew, Kevin McDonald.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Eloise A. Ehlert and Paul Warner; stepfather, William Ehlert; son, John M. Shields; and sister, Paulette MacDonald (nee Warner).

Judy worked at Gary Screw and Bolt for 10 years. She was a great cook and an even better homemaker. She enjoyed crafts and being outside fishing and spectating many sporting events - especially those played by her son and granddaughters.

A private service will be held for her immediate family at a later date.