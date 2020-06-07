× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Judith Simons (nee Abel), age 79, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.

She is survived by son: Richard Eugene (Carrie) Simons; daughter: Dana (Tom Pruzin) Higgins; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister: Susie (Thomas) Pulley; brother: Terry (Debbie) Abel; sister-in-law: Judy Abel.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Dean Simons; son: Steven Mark Simons; three brothers: Richard, Ronald, and Robert Abel; two sisters: June Gebauer and Juanita Brown.

Judith was a retired employee from St. Anthony Hospital Dietary Department and Lutheran Home Dietary Department. She enjoyed being with her family, cooking, crafts, being with her husband, camping, and horses.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN) on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 A.M. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Pat Kalich officiating. At Rest: Maplewood Memorial Cemetery.

