CROWN POINT, IN - Judith Sue Miedema, age 78, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Beloved sister of Jacquelyn (Raymond) Bolhouse, Jim (Linda) Miedema, and Joan Miedema. Cherished aunt of seven nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Tunis and Susan Miedema. Judith was a Christian School teacher who taught at Lansing Christian School for many years as well as Roseland Christian School and Timothy Christian School. She was loved and respected by many and will be dearly missed.