Judith Wilkins

MUNSTER, IN - Judith Wilkins, age 82, from Munster, lifelong resident of Lake County; Wife of: Jimmy Wilkins and Loving Mother of: Candice Drabyn of VT, Margaret Wilkins of Chicago, and Patrick Wilkins of WI. An admirer and connoisseur of many outdoor hobbies, and master of gardening.

Visitation will be at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. So many friends and family to list, all are welcome. In place of flowers, please feel free to donate to St. Jude's Children's hospital or Hospice. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.