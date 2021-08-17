Nov. 19, 1945 - Aug. 12, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Judy A. Brown, 75, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021. She was born November 19, 1945 in Meyersdale, PA to Glenn & Edith (Rush) Andrews. Judy made her career as a Qualified Medical Assistant and was a faithful member of New Hope Church of God.

On August 28, 1965 she married Elwin W. Brown who survives along with their son Randall (Beth) Brown of Boone Grove, and four grandchildren: Kyle, Katelyn, Sara & Nicole. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Andrew Brown in 2016; and her brother, Larry Andrews.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, Pastor Jay Kegebein officiating with entombment to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.