HAMMOND/HIGHLAND, IN - Judy A. Calderon Bocanegra, 60 years old, born June 18, 1961 of Northwest Indiana passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Judy is survived by her mother and father, Judy and Julian (JR) Calderon; her daughter Bella; her brother Jamie; her sisters: Gigi and Debra; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family. Judy was born in East Chicago, IN and resided in Hammond/Highland, IN. She was a devoted employee who worked for the White Sox in the Stadium Club and at Traditions in Highland for the last 30 years. She was a loving mother who raised her only child, Bella, who was her world and always spoke affectionately of. Judy will always be remembered by her warming soul and inviting personality. She enjoyed anything White Sox related, listening to music, and loved being with family, especially spending time with her daughter. Her infectious laugh and kind spirit will be missed by all.