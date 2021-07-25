Nov. 11, 1937 - July 16, 2021
HOBART, in - Judy A. Hevel, age 83, of Hobart, passed away July 16, 2021. She was born to James and Mary Wall on November 11, 1937.
She graduated fromWinchester High School and then attended Ball State University and graduated in 1959 witha Bachelor's degree in home economics. After teaching at Hobart High School for five years, she became a stay at home mom to Jim and Jodie. While at home, Judy taught nightschool for Portage Adult Education and earned a Master's degree. When she returned tofull-team teaching, she found a job at Andrean High School and taught there 19 years untilher retirement. Judy loved teaching home economics at Andrean.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John. Her sister Nancy (John) Mitchell and children James (Debbie) Hevel and Jodie (Ken) Tomlinson. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Ashley (Clint) Freeman, Zac (Hailey) Hevel and Lane Tomlinson; and two great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her sister Susan Patton and granddaughter Reid Tomlinson.
Judy was always involved in community service including Hobart Kiwanis and Phi Beta Psi sorority. She organized mailing several thousand Christmas boxes to soldiers on overseas duty and meals for the local Rebuilding Together organization. She made Christmas sweat shirts for friends and care pillows for Walter Reed Hospital and Riley Hospital for Children. She was a lifelong member of Hobart Presbyterian Church.
Through her quick wit and keen sense of humor, Judy never met a stranger. She was always there to lend a hand, give advice or make a casserole if needed. Judy loved spending time with her family and reading to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Judy was a victim of dementia for many years to which she finally succumbed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, on Saturday, July 31, 2021 with a service at 1:30 p.m. and visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be dedicated to Phi Beta Psi cancer fund or Hobart Kiwanis. www.burnsfuneral.com