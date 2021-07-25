Nov. 11, 1937 - July 16, 2021

HOBART, in - Judy A. Hevel, age 83, of Hobart, passed away July 16, 2021. She was born to James and Mary Wall on November 11, 1937.

She graduated fromWinchester High School and then attended Ball State University and graduated in 1959 witha Bachelor's degree in home economics. After teaching at Hobart High School for five years, she became a stay at home mom to Jim and Jodie. While at home, Judy taught nightschool for Portage Adult Education and earned a Master's degree. When she returned tofull-team teaching, she found a job at Andrean High School and taught there 19 years untilher retirement. Judy loved teaching home economics at Andrean.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John. Her sister Nancy (John) Mitchell and children James (Debbie) Hevel and Jodie (Ken) Tomlinson. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Ashley (Clint) Freeman, Zac (Hailey) Hevel and Lane Tomlinson; and two great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her sister Susan Patton and granddaughter Reid Tomlinson.