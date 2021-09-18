Jan. 17, 1947 - Sep. 16, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Judy Abraham, age 74, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Judy is survived by her sisters: Mary Ann Abraham of Crown Point and Kathy (James) Kosik of Valparaiso, IN; sisters-in-law: Nancy Abraham of Crown Point and Carol Abraham of Crown Point; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Rita Abraham; brothers: Leonard and Don Abraham; sister: Barbara Reed; and niece: Kelly Graf.

Judy was a life-long member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point and worked for Chicago Title Company for 52 years. Judy was an avid golfer and Cubs fan.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 20, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

Funeral Prayers will be said on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.