 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judy Abraham

Judy Abraham

Jan. 17, 1947 - Sep. 16, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Judy Abraham, age 74, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Judy is survived by her sisters: Mary Ann Abraham of Crown Point and Kathy (James) Kosik of Valparaiso, IN; sisters-in-law: Nancy Abraham of Crown Point and Carol Abraham of Crown Point; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Rita Abraham; brothers: Leonard and Don Abraham; sister: Barbara Reed; and niece: Kelly Graf.

Judy was a life-long member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point and worked for Chicago Title Company for 52 years. Judy was an avid golfer and Cubs fan.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 20, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

Funeral Prayers will be said on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Judy's name to: St. Mary's Catholic School.

Visit Judy's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts