VALPARAISO, IN - Judy Eva Lena Kuzemka, 81 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023. She was born September 1, 1941, in Sedalia, Missouri to the late James Junior Greer and Mary Esther (Dirck) Greer. Judy was a devoted homemaker to her family, and practiced as a beautician in her home for years. She had also been a member of the Mount Herman Baptist Church in Sedalia, MO. Judy was a talented seamstress and a wonderful cook. She cared for her family deeply, and loved nothing more than spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren. Judy will be remembered for her generous nature and heart of gold. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.