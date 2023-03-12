Sept. 1, 1941 - Mar. 6, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - Judy Eva Lena Kuzemka, 81 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023. She was born September 1, 1941, in Sedalia, Missouri to the late James Junior Greer and Mary Esther (Dirck) Greer. Judy was a devoted homemaker to her family, and practiced as a beautician in her home for years. She had also been a member of the Mount Herman Baptist Church in Sedalia, MO. Judy was a talented seamstress and a wonderful cook. She cared for her family deeply, and loved nothing more than spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren. Judy will be remembered for her generous nature and heart of gold. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Judy is survived by her sons: James "Nick" (Ruth Andrews) Sprinkle of Hobart, and David (Geri) Sprinkle of Valparaiso; step-children: Larry (Diann) Kuzemka, Paul Kuzemka, and Suzanne (Michael) Williams; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters: Joanne Gardner and June Mettenburg; sister-in-law, Ann Pinaire; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Weathers. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herbert E. Sprinkle in 2007, her second husband, Michael Kuzemka in 2019; sister, Janet Weathers; brother, Jamie Greer; and stepson, Daniel Kuzemka.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. A luncheon will be held immediately after the burial at the Valparaiso Eagles Lodge, 805 Elm St. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.