 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judy Flecha (Sprout) nee Wood

Judy Flecha (Sprout) nee Wood

{{featured_button_text}}
Judy Flecha (Sprout) nee Wood

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Judy Flecha (Sprout), age 69, passed away at home on November 22, 2020.

She is survived by two children: Aaron Sprout of Lafayette IN and Maureen (Mario) Gonzalez of Merrillville, IN; one sister, Carol Wood of Valparaiso, IN. Preceded in death by her parents: Carroll and Marguerite Wood.

Private burial was held at Calumet Park Cemetery. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Judy's family.

For information call, 219-980-1141.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts