Judy Flecha (Sprout) nee Wood

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Judy Flecha (Sprout), age 69, passed away at home on November 22, 2020.
She is survived by two children: Aaron Sprout of Lafayette IN and Maureen (Mario) Gonzalez of Merrillville, IN; one sister, Carol Wood of Valparaiso, IN. Preceded in death by her parents: Carroll and Marguerite Wood.
Private burial was held at Calumet Park Cemetery. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Judy's family.
For information call, 219-980-1141.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.