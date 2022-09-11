CROWN POINT, IN - Judy Griesel, age 83 of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully September 7, 2022 at home.

Judy grew up in Glen Park and attended Lew Wallace High School and then received her degree from Indiana University. She worked as an executive secretary for NIPSCO until her retirement. Judy enjoyed her many trips to Ireland and being with family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius (Bud) Griesel; daughter, Michelle Griesel; parents: John and Helen Finnerty; brother, Michael Finnerty; sister, Pat Myagishima. Judy is survived by granddaughters: Kiersten Griesel and Alexis Sulley, brothers: John Finnerty of Naples, FL, Thomas (Brenda) Finnerty of Crown Point, IN, Jerry Finnerty of Conroe, TX, Kevin (Brenda) Finnerty of Lompoc, CA; sisters: Maureen McMahan of Laguna Woods, CA and Mary (Pete) Romcevich of Wayland, MA.

There will be no funeral services as per Judy's request. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements.