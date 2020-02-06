DYER, IN - Judy J. Sikora (nee Muschelewicz), age 82, of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Calumet City, passed away on January 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A very dedicated and loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister. She was born on April 27, 1937 in Calumet City.

Judy is survived by her four children: Denise (Robert) Ristich, Susan (Mark) Striepling, Geri Lynn and Rick; five very precious grandchildren: Brittni (Nathan) Miller, Derrick, Kyle, Paul and Colette; four very precious great-grandchildren: Rylie, Emma, Aubrey and Maddox; three granddogs, Sport, Snickers, and Oreo; brother-in-law, Bob Vesolowski; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Moss and Mary Ann Muschelewicz; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Richard; her parents, Cecelia and John Muschelwicz; and her 11 siblings: Gertrude (Tony) Wasik, Paul (Sophie) Muschelewicz, John (Eleanore) Muschelewicz, Emily (Pete) Follmer, Ed Moss, Cecilia (Frank) Sperka, Albert Muschelewicz, Helen (Paul) Skurka, Irene Vesolowski, Ray (Betty) Moss, Joe Muschelewicz.